Unadilla MX is a historic track, there are a lot of great things about it and no track, maybe outside of Hangtown, has improved its soil and track conditions as much as Unadilla since I started going to the races in 1996. This year’s track looked brutal. We went through a stage this year where the tracks weren’t ripped as deep as before and the riders were able to move around more. Well, this week’s track was not like that. Soft dirt, and the type of soil that Unadilla has, formed up to be pretty treacherous. Long, deep ruts, the kind where you can see the tops of German soldiers’ heads, were the order of the day. Looked like a real man’s track for sure.

With just four Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship races to go, things are getting tighter in the 250MX class while the 450MX class, in my opinion, is pretty well locked and loaded. I didn’t go to Unadilla so I’ll just recap the series and the race in general with some stats that I looked up via my buddy Clinton Fowler that I think encapsulate the race and/or series for the guys.

250MX

7: The number of rounds it’s been (11 weeks in total!) between overall wins for THE JETT. I’m sure to Jett Lawrence that felt like 70 rounds but the Aussie kid hadn’t gotten an overall win since round one, and at Unadilla, I’ll be honest, I didn’t think it was coming. Justin Cooper rode away from him in moto one and in moto two, when Cooper got the holeshot and led, I figured we’d see a repeat. The when Jeremy Martin got in front, it seemed set to be a 2-2 day for THE JETT and third overall. But oh no, Lawrence got on the gas and was damn impressive in catching Jeremy and dropping him to get the win. Statement ride by Jett. He got to within four points of Cooper for the points lead. Also, are his starts fixed? Are we sure of this?

1: The number of things that Jeremy Martin said that made me laugh. J-Mart’s a low-key funny dude and is completely out of effs given at this stage of his career also. When he said “the donut guy” got him after the second moto, I laughed out loud.