Cobra Announces All-New 2022 CX65 Model

2022 CX65 Highlights

NEW! FANG VALVE Engine: The all-new multi-stage computer-controlled exhaust power valve produces a tractable torque curve that lets the rider carve inside lines and enables less shifting. When both stages are fully open, the new engine unleashes a barrage of horsepower that both gobbles up straightaways and the competition.

NEW! Hybrid Oval twin spar/Backbone frame with revised structure and removable aluminum subframe. The new chassis reduces weight, improves handling, permits a twin radiator system, eases maintenance, and is stronger.

NEW! Ergonomics provide a slimmer, flatter seat for easier fore-aft transitions and accommodation for a larger range of rider size.

NEW! Chassis geometry: Longer wheelbase for improved stability. Shorter swingarm for reduced rear-end kick over braking bumps. Increased rake provides both improved stability and smoother cornering. Lengthened head tube stiffens front end for enhanced steering feel.

NEW! Twin radiator system improves cooling, reduces power loss to heat, and increases ground clearance.

NEW! CARD rear shock has revised valving and improved reservoir design that tucks in better creating a slimmer mid-section.

NEW! Quick change air filter with vertical orientation reduces the chance dirt encroachment into the engine.

NEW! Air boot/Air box design provides over 2x the volume of clean air between the filter and the carburetor resulting in more power everywhere.

NEW! Steering stop design with built-in cushion.

NEW! Ergonomic hand holds that make lifting the bike easier both at the starting gate and onto the stand.

Spectro Factory Fill – Cobra and Spectro, two proud American companies with a long history in motocross, have teamed up to ensure that each Cobra model comes from the factory with the finest in lubricants and chemicals. This includes everything from wheel bearing grease, to brake fluid, to suspension fluid, to the oil on the air filter.

Breakaway Low-Friction Ergonomic Levers. Both the clutch and front brake feature high quality levers that are designed to give rather than break during a fall.

Revolutionary MXT “Smart Leg” Front Fork – Cobra’s exclusive 37mm USD CARD fork is designed to be the finest fork in minicycle racing! The Smart architecture simultaneously provides supple action over small bumps, and progressive control through the biggest of hits…A feature especially important for minicycles that run on tracks torn up by bikes twice their size! This fork also features fully adjustable rebound and compression damping and bottoming control adjustment not found on any other fork of any size!

Super Strong Hollow Front Axle – Complimenting the CARD 37mm front fork is Cobra’s hollow axle and full-clamp fork bottoms. Works equipment right off the showroom floor.

Titanium Edition! – Cobra is bringing works level goodies to the minicycle market! The 2022 CX65 features a super strong and lightweight Titanium rear axle and swingarm pivot. Additionally, we’ve included all aluminum fastening hardware to the mix. Runs good! Looks good!

Billet Aircraft Grade Aluminum Triple Clamps with Adjustable Bar Mounts – All new clamp for 2022!. These clamps are lighter, impart less force onto the fork tubes for improved suspension action, and they provide a clamping feature onto the steering stem for improved steering feel. Additionally, we have adjusted the steering offset to improve handling.

Dunlop Geomax MX33 Intermediate-Terrain Tires – A high-end bike deserves high-end tires. The 2022 CX65 is outfitted with Dunlop Geomax MX33s front and back. Enhanced grip, improved slide control, and a larger contact patch with the ground all add up to reduced lap times. No corners cut here!

For more information on the all new CX65, and the rest of the 2021 collection, please visit our website at www.cobramoto.com. To ORDER NOW, contact your local Cobra Moto dealer (https://cobramoto.com/dealer-locator/) or call (517) 437-9100.