Tom Journet brought the fire again at Unadilla as his lens caught tons of action up front at the 2021 installment of the Unadilla National. Unadilla was the eighth round of 12 in this 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. See what it looks like raw from the sidelines when Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Jett Lawrence and many more rip up the New York soil.