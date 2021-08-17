Chase Sexton was hoping to follow up his victory at the previous round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, at Washougal, with another at Unadilla, but those hopes were dashed almost instantly with a crash just moments into the race. Sexton went sliding and swapping through the second turn in Unadilla's first moto, and at first, it looked like he was hurt. Sexton talked about it in the post-race press conference.

"Yeah I got a good start, I think I was third our fourth and I was kind of trying to block Cooper [Webb]. He was alongside of me and I didn’t want to give up the position," said Sexton. "I got on the gas really hard and I ended up losing the rear end. It felt like forever—I did like three or four swaps. Honestly that kind of slowed me down a little bit and that honestly probably helped me. Really, I knocked the wind out of myself. I wasn’t really hurt. I thought I broke one of my ribs, but they were just super sore. So I just caught my breath and got on my bike probably 40 seconds behind the last place guy, and salvage something. It wasn’t ideal but that’s how it goes sometimes."