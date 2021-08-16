Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 8 (of 12) — Unadilla MX — New Berlin, New York
250 Class
Motocross
Unadilla - 250August 14, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|6 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|5 - 11
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL United States
|8 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|12 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Jarrett Frye
|Mechanicsville, MD United States
|13 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX United States
|11 - 14
|GasGas MC 250F
450 Class
Motocross
Unadilla - 450August 14, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|11 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|7 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|8 - 9
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK United States
|9 - 12
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE United States
|12 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|324
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|320
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|263
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|262
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|243
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|192
|7
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|173
|8
|
Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|172
|9
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|154
|10
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|152
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|345
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|306
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|283
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|270
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|217
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|213
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|211
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|209
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|160
triple crown series (canada)
Round 8 (of 8) — Walton 2 — Walton Ontario
250 Pro Overall
450 Pro Overall
Championship Finish
250 Pro Finish
Jake Piccolo is the 2021 250 Pro MX Champion.
450 Pro Finish
Dylan Wright is the 2021 450 Pro MX Champion.
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 9 and 10 (of 17) — New York Short Track I and II — Weedsport Speedway — Weedsport, New York
Round 9 — New York Short Track I
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Round 10 — New York Short Track II
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Through Round 7 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|270
|2
|Romain Febvre
|257
|3
|Jorge Prado
|255
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|252
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|206
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|180
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|174
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|134
|10
|Ben Watson
|130
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|271
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|237
|3
|Jago Geerts
|235
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|214
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|204
|6
|Jed Beaton
|197
|7
|Mathys Boisrame
|192
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|184
|9
|Rene Hofer
|184
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|137
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|187
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|163
|3
|Rick Elzinga
|144
|4
|Liam Everts
|108
|5
|Yago Martinez
|91
|6
|Cornelius Toendel
|88
|7
|Dave Kooiker
|77
|8
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|74
|9
|Mike Gwerder
|74
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|57
WMX
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|87
|2
|Courtney Duncan
|85
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|72
|4
|Lynn Valk
|72
|5
|Kiara Fontanesi
|70
|6
|Larissa Papenmeier
|61
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|58
|8
|Daniela Guillen
|50
|9
|Britt Jans-beken
|47
|10
|Sara Andersen
|44
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 5 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|212
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|203
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|158
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|128
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|120
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|113
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|95
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|71
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|232
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|198
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|135
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|131
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|127
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|110
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|99
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|250
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|142
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|136
|6
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|7
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|120
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|115
|9
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|114
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|84
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|236
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|118
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|100
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|95
|10
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|93
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins