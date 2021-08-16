After his sensational run to win the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener, it seemed many more wins were coming for Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence. However, it took all the way to round eight to nab win number two, and in between his results had waned to where Justin Cooper had taken over the points lead and momentum in the 250 class. Justin also held off Jett to win Unadilla’s first moto on Saturday.

Unadilla’s second moto proved pivotal. Jett passed Justin in that one to nab his first moto win since RedBud. His 2-1 scores also netted the overall win, and he chopped four points from Cooper’s lead, leaving him down four points with four rounds remaining.

Here’s what Jett had to say in the post-race press conference.

Jett, was this a moto where the result will give you the edge to win this championship?

Jett Lawrence: Not really, it would be nice but a champion thinks always about the end goal. I came in feeling pretty good, I like this track, it’s kind of European with the ruts and stuff. But, no, I don’t think this has changed much with my mental. I still have to keep my edge and make a run at this championship, and even if I don’t win it, I’m gonna try to make [Justin] Cooper’s life hell out on the track. It doesn’t change much to be honest.