Saturday Night Live: Unadilla

August 15, 2021 2:00am

August 15, 2021 2:00am

Our own Align Media and Mitch Kendra were at Unadilla MX for the eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, Mike Emery, and Cole Beach all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check back after each race for their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Mitch works the website during the week and sometimes runs around with a camera during race day.

Here are is the action-packed racing from New York explained through their lenses. 

450 Class

Ken Roczen lead the 450 Class into the first turn during moto one.
Ken Roczen lead the 450 Class into the first turn during moto one.
Chase Sexton found himself on the ground at the start of the first moto, almost a lap down before he got going again.
Chase Sexton found himself on the ground at the start of the first moto, almost a lap down before he got going again.
Privateer Jace Kessler ran inside the top 11 for the first eight laps of the moto. He finished 13th.
Privateer Jace Kessler ran inside the top 11 for the first eight laps of the moto. He finished 13th.
Aaron Plessinger ran in second place behind Roczen throughout the first part of the race.
Aaron Plessinger ran in second place behind Roczen throughout the first part of the race.
Roczen started to build a lead but Plessinger pushed and caught up to the #94.
Roczen started to build a lead but Plessinger pushed and caught up to the #94.
Then, a big crash ended Plessinger's day early.
Then, a big crash ended Plessinger's day early.

Read: Aaron Plessinger crashes out of moto one at Unadilla, out for the day.

Dylan Ferrandis charged the entire moto but his gap to Roczen was over 15 seconds at one point and too much to overcome.
Dylan Ferrandis charged the entire moto but his gap to Roczen was over 15 seconds at one point and too much to overcome.
Coty Schock goes down the steep
Coty Schock goes down the steep "Screw You" section. He finished 12-10 for tenth overall.
Eli Tomac claimed third in the first moto.
Eli Tomac claimed third in the first moto.
Joey Savatgy finished sixth in moto one.
Joey Savatgy finished sixth in moto one.
Privateer Jeremy Hand finished 16th in moto one.
Privateer Jeremy Hand finished 16th in moto one.
Nique Thury made his AMA Motocross debut, finishing 30-DNS for 38th overall, after injuring his bicep during the first moto.
Nique Thury made his AMA Motocross debut, finishing 30-DNS for 38th overall, after injuring his bicep during the first moto.
Sexton charges through the field. He managed to make it from 40th to 11th by the checkered flag.
Sexton charges through the field. He managed to make it from 40th to 11th by the checkered flag.
The #23 was frustrated after the first-turn crash in moto one.
The #23 was frustrated after the first-turn crash in moto one.

When the second moto gate dropped, Sexton grabbed the holeshot and race lead in front of Cooper Webb.
When the second moto gate dropped, Sexton grabbed the holeshot and race lead in front of Cooper Webb.
Early on in moto two, the Honda HRC teammates were battling for the race lead.
Early on in moto two, the Honda HRC teammates were battling for the race lead.
Marvin Musquin on the move.
Marvin Musquin on the move.
Roczen got into the lead and didn't look back. Here he is cruising out front.
Roczen got into the lead and didn't look back. Here he is cruising out front.

Roczen goes 1-1 at Unadilla MX in 2021. He also went 1-1 at the 2019 Unadilla National.
Roczen goes 1-1 at Unadilla MX in 2021. He also went 1-1 at the 2019 Unadilla National.
Roczen and the Honda HRC crew celebrate his overall win.
Roczen and the Honda HRC crew celebrate his overall win.
Marvin Musquin celebrates his first overall podium of the season.
Marvin Musquin celebrates his first overall podium of the season.
Through eight rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the 450 Class standings.
Through eight rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the 450 Class standings.
Motocross

Unadilla - 450

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States11 - 2 Honda CRF450R
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France345
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany306
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States283
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States270
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
250 Class

The 250 Class field going into turn one.
The 250 Class field going into turn one. Align Media
Garrett Marchbanks' Yamaha YZ250F was bogging down in the first moto, so he went to the pits, where they began working on the bike.
Garrett Marchbanks' Yamaha YZ250F was bogging down in the first moto, so he went to the pits, where they began working on the bike.
Marchbanks and ClubMX president/team owner Brandon Hass watch the remainder of the moto from the team semi.
Marchbanks and ClubMX president/team owner Brandon Hass watch the remainder of the moto from the team semi.
Just as Jett Lawrence would reel Justin Cooper in...
Just as Jett Lawrence would reel Justin Cooper in...
...the #32 would put in a charge and pull away.
...the #32 would put in a charge and pull away.
Max Vohland in front of Hunter Lawrence. Hunter got around the rookie on the second to last lap to take over fifth.
Max Vohland in front of Hunter Lawrence. Hunter got around the rookie on the second to last lap to take over fifth.
Cooper was pumped after winning the first moto.
Cooper was pumped after winning the first moto.

RJ Hampshire rode a solid 4-3 for fourth overall.
RJ Hampshire rode a solid 4-3 for fourth overall.

The 250 Class out of the gates to start the second moto.
The 250 Class out of the gates to start the second moto.
Jett Lawrence (#18) goes at Jeremy Martin (#6) for the race lead.
Jett Lawrence (#18) goes at Jeremy Martin (#6) for the race lead.
Jo Shimoda (#30) and Jalek Swoll (#47) battle in the second moto. Unfortunately, just as Shimoda had completed a pass after several failed attempts, his hand clipped a track marker on the inside of a turn, which ended his race early. 
Jo Shimoda (#30) and Jalek Swoll (#47) battle in the second moto. Unfortunately, just as Shimoda had completed a pass after several failed attempts, his hand clipped a track marker on the inside of a turn, which ended his race early.
Luke Renzland was making his two-stroke scream. He finished 28-20 for 25th overall.
Luke Renzland was making his two-stroke scream. He finished 28-20 for 25th overall.
Seth Hammaker was in fifth late in the second moto until a crash caused a finish outside the top 20.
Seth Hammaker was in fifth late in the second moto until a crash caused a finish outside the top 20.
Levi Kitchen finished 12-7 for eighth overall in just his second pro race.
Levi Kitchen finished 12-7 for eighth overall in just his second pro race.

Vohland earned his first top-five overall finish following 6-5 moto finishes.
Vohland earned his first top-five overall finish following 6-5 moto finishes.
Pierce Brown had two crashes—the second ended his day early.
Pierce Brown had two crashes—the second ended his day early.
Jett Lawrence celebrates his overall win with a nice dab.
Jett Lawrence celebrates his overall win with a nice dab.

The 250 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jeremy Martin.
The 250 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jeremy Martin.
Jett Lawrence celebrates his overall win with fans.
Jett Lawrence celebrates his overall win with fans.
The Honda HRC team earned the overall win in both the 250 Class and the 450 Class.
The Honda HRC team earned the overall win in both the 250 Class and the 450 Class.
Motocross

Unadilla - 250

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States4 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States324
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia320
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia263
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States262
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States243
