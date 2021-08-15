Our own Align Media and Mitch Kendra were at Unadilla MX for the eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, Mike Emery, and Cole Beach all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check back after each race for their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Mitch works the website during the week and sometimes runs around with a camera during race day.

Here are is the action-packed racing from New York explained through their lenses.

450 Class