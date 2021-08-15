Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Unadilla Recap

August 15, 2021 10:20pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from Unadilla, as Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie talk about the Unadilla track and conditions, while Mitch Kendra catches up with riders including Ken Roczen, Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton and Levi Kitchen to discuss their day at round 8 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now