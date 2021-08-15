[Updating] Aaron Plessinger Crashes Out of Unadilla, Out for the Day

The initial report from the team was that Plessinger did not have any broken bones but he knocked the wind out of himself and hit his head hard. He was in the medical truck being evaluated when we checked in with the team.

Plessinger would not be able to line up for the second moto as after being evaluated, he was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation. Unfortunately, that means this crash has put an end to his day at Unadilla.

UPDATE: Kendall Plessinger, Aaron's wife, took to social media on Sunday morning to explain Aaron's injuries:

"Update on @aaronplessinger_7 - He was released late last night with a bruised lung and is on his way back to us now! Thank you to everyone again who has reached out! I've tried to respond but I'm also alone with our kids in our motorhome. But our guy will be back at it soon."

UPDATE:Aaron Plessinger has provided a report on Sunday afternoon describing the crash and his injuries.

"Yesterday it really sucked to be riding that good and have it end up like it did. I ended up landing in a hole, which jarred my hand and sent the bike wide open," he explained. "I think I came out best case scenario, with a bruised lung and a slightly bruised liver. We'll go from here and see if I can ride this week or not. Really sucks, I was feeling good me and Kenny were really putting the hammer down. I'm more hungry now than ever, that win has been eluding me and I need to get it done before the end of the year. So let's get back to it. That's behind us now and we'll push on forward."