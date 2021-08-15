As Ken Roczen battled illness at the Washougal National three weeks ago, he also watched as what once was a close title fight had fully dipped into a massive chasm. Dylan Ferrandis finished 5-1 at Washougal while Roczen went 6-10 and the Frenchman took a 47-point championship lead into the longest in-season break in years. Roczen, a former two-time series champion, had practically watched his title hopes dashed in a few hour timespan.

“I haven’t actually gotten ill like that in a while,” said Roczen on his struggles at Washougal. “I’m just not able to recover very quick anymore and it took me at least a week after Washougal to slowly feel somewhat normal.”

To have any hope at winning this title still, Roczen needed to come off this lengthy break in a big way and he was greeted with perhaps the best track to do so. When we last raced at Unadilla in 2019, Roczen was on a different planet as he qualified nearly three seconds faster than anyone else and cruised to a 1-1 performance. It was arguably the best race he had since his gruesome arm injury in 2017 and was one of those races where we saw every bit of the old Ken Roczen still in there.

“I honestly don’t know!” Roczen admitted after being asked why he gels well with Unadilla. “With these long ruts, I don’t know what it is if it’s with something that I grew up on. My track [in Germany] is clay and hard packed but when it rained it was always really good and it would get these long ruts. For whatever reason, it just suits my style and I think I set up my bike so it works well there. I definitely don’t come here thinking I’m going to be three seconds faster than everyone, but Unadilla has just been good to me.”