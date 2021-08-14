Results Archive
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Weege Show: Momentum Turns at Unadilla

August 14, 2021 11:10pm | by:

Just like that things look different in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, as Red Riders (Honda teammates) Ken Roczen and Jett Lawrence romped to wins at the Circle K Unadilla National. This is big for the championship bids for both riders. Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Unadilla to break it down, all brought to you by Race Tech Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction all made and engineered in the USA! Get a set at RaceTech.com and don't forget to check on their first-rate engine services as well.

