Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Morning Report

After the longest break the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship has seen in several years, we are back in action! The paddock here at Unadilla MX is set and ready for another round, just over two years after the last time the championship was in this historic venue. While the track stays true to how it was in 2019, there are a few changes to the layout—most notably a difference in one of the back sections. Aside from that, riders are anticipating the typical hard, rutted dirt as hand guards were added to several bikes throughout the pits yesterday.

Last night, the track received heavy rain. While the radar is showing possibly passing showers during practice, it does look like we could luck out and have a sunny, dry afternoon with some sun. After temperatures in the low 90s on Friday, this afternoon is expected to be mid- to low-70s. We could luck out and miss the opportunity for this to be a complete mudder like it was here in 2018—let’s hope so.

As far as the action on track, the racing could not be any better. So far we have watched as the 250 Class continued to provide us with close racing and a tight championship. Six different overall winners in seven rounds and now the championship battle is a mere eight points between leader Justin Cooper and second place Jett Lawrence. With five rounds remaining, Cooper and Jett Lawrence are not the only two mathematically able to still win the title, but Hunter Lawrence sits 44 points down in third, Jeremy Martin sits 61 points down in fourth, and RJ Hampshire sits 76 points down in fifth. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence had the moment rolling early in the season but he slipped back the last few rounds as the veteran Cooper got the ball rolling. We should be in for another great one today at a historic venue.