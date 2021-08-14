Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out.
qualifying Report
450 Qualifying Session 1
450 Class Group B
During the first 450 Class group B qualifying session, it was German Nique Thury topping the boards with a 2:33.934. Jeremy Smith, making his return to racing after suffering a broken collarbone at the second round, dropped a 2:33.460 to take over the top spot. Smith’s time would hang on to top the first session of the day.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jeremy Smith
|12:52.835
|2:33.460
|Marmora, NJ
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Dominique Thury
|13:20.487
|2:33.934
|Schneeberg
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Bryce Backaus
|12:37.897
|2:34.298
|Neillsville, WI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Felix Lopez
|14:02.636
|2:37.745
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Kenneth Venarchick
|14:03.438
|2:38.239
|Clayton, DE
|KTM 450 SX-F
450 Class Group A
When the top-level premier class riders took to the track for the first time, it was Chase Sexton who jumped to the top spot with a first fast lap of 2:23.457 on the third lap. Aaron Plessinger put in a 2:23.592 on the fourth lap as the field continued to navigate the track. The top six riders are in the 2:23 range as 15th in the session (ironically Dean Wilson) and back are past the 2:30 range. The track is soft as some dirt sticks to the bodies and bikes of the riders but it’s far from sloppy. So far, the track has been soft enough for ruts and there does not appear to be any puddles of still water on the track. In 2019, Roczen topped the overall qualifying with a whopoping 2:11.482 (almost three seconds faster than second-place qualifier Cooper Webb) but so far no one has gotten close to that. It’s partly because the adjusted turn in the back corner that adds a few seconds to each lap but also because the track is rough and still soft and not hardened up and super rutted yet. The times could drop in the second sessions as the dirt packs in with some sun and laps ridden.
Speaking of the weather has been great so far. We have avoided rain so far this morning and the sun is continuing to shine through the clouds. If it fully breaks through the track could dry and rut up, but with the low temperatures it might be quite as deep and hard as typical Unadilla fashion.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|12:30.265
|2:23.457
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|13:12.479
|2:23.592
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|13:35.683
|2:23.756
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|12:53.162
|2:23.850
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|13:22.660
|2:23.891
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
250 Qualifying Session 1
250 Class Group A
In the first 250 Class A session, RJ Hampshire and Pierce Brown led the field in the results column. His 2:26.534 on the second lap held on for the top time of the session as Brown’s 2:26.833 was bested by Jeremy Martin 2:26.634 and Hunter Lawrence 2:26.815 a few laps later. Seth Hammaker’s 2:28.345 puts him ninth after the first session in his return to the championship.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|12:57.799
|2:26.534
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|11:58.445
|2:26.634
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|13:05.193
|2:26.815
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Pierce Brown
|12:40.393
|2:26.833
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|11:56.943
|2:26.931
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
250 Class Group B
Late in the first 250 Class B session, debutant Tommy Rios dropped a 2:34.762 on his fresh-numbed #172 Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing YZ250F. Rios’ time was almost three seconds faster than Jared Lesher’s 2:37.578, which was good enough for second in the session. The top five in the group were under the 2:40 range but the times dropped significantly throughout the remaining 36 riders.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tommy Rios
|12:14.344
|2:34.762
|Shelby, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jared Lesher
|14:07.668
|2:37.578
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Vincent Luhovey
|12:14.201
|2:39.473
|Greensburg, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Stephen Hooker
|11:51.878
|2:39.683
|Columbiaville, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Lawrence Fortin III
|14:37.598
|2:39.981
|Tolland, CT
|Yamaha YZ250F