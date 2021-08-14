Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Sexton, Hampshire Top Qualifying Session 1 at Unadilla

Race Day Feed Sexton, Hampshire Top Qualifying Session 1 at Unadilla

August 14, 2021 9:35am

August 14, 2021 9:35am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline

If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out.

qualifying Report

450 Qualifying Session 1

450 Class Group B

During the first 450 Class group B qualifying session, it was German Nique Thury topping the boards with a 2:33.934. Jeremy Smith, making his return to racing after suffering a broken collarbone at the second round, dropped a 2:33.460 to take over the top spot. Smith’s time would hang on to top the first session of the day.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jeremy Smith
12:52.8352:33.460 Marmora, NJ United States Kawasaki KX450
2Dominique Thury 13:20.4872:33.934 Schneeberg Germany Yamaha YZ450F
3Bryce Backaus 12:37.8972:34.298 Neillsville, WI United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Felix Lopez 14:02.6362:37.745 Mexico Kawasaki KX450
5Kenneth Venarchick Kenneth Venarchick14:03.4382:38.239 Clayton, DE United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

450 Class Group A

When the top-level premier class riders took to the track for the first time, it was Chase Sexton who jumped to the top spot with a first fast lap of 2:23.457 on the third lap. Aaron Plessinger put in a 2:23.592 on the fourth lap as the field continued to navigate the track. The top six riders are in the 2:23 range as 15th in the session (ironically Dean Wilson) and back are past the 2:30 range. The track is soft as some dirt sticks to the bodies and bikes of the riders but it’s far from sloppy. So far, the track has been soft enough for ruts and there does not appear to be any puddles of still water on the track. In 2019, Roczen topped the overall qualifying with a whopoping 2:11.482 (almost three seconds faster than second-place qualifier Cooper Webb) but so far no one has gotten close to that. It’s partly because the adjusted turn in the back corner that adds a few seconds to each lap but also because the track is rough and still soft and not hardened up and super rutted yet. The times could drop in the second sessions as the dirt packs in with some sun and laps ridden.

  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Aaron Plessinger Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin Align Media

Speaking of the weather has been great so far. We have avoided rain so far this morning and the sun is continuing to shine through the clouds. If it fully breaks through the track could dry and rut up, but with the low temperatures it might be quite as deep and hard as typical Unadilla fashion.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 12:30.2652:23.457 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Aaron Plessinger 13:12.4792:23.592 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Marvin Musquin 13:35.6832:23.756 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Joey Savatgy 12:53.1622:23.850 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb
13:22.6602:23.891 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

250 Qualifying Session 1

250 Class Group A

In the first 250 Class A session, RJ Hampshire and Pierce Brown led the field in the results column. His 2:26.534 on the second lap held on for the top time of the session as Brown’s 2:26.833 was bested by Jeremy Martin 2:26.634 and Hunter Lawrence 2:26.815 a few laps later. Seth Hammaker’s 2:28.345 puts him ninth after the first session in his return to the championship.

  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence Align Media
Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1R.J. Hampshire 12:57.7992:26.534 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Jeremy Martin 11:58.4452:26.634 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence 13:05.1932:26.815 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Pierce Brown 12:40.3932:26.833 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5Justin Cooper 11:56.9432:26.931 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

250 Class Group B

Late in the first 250 Class B session, debutant Tommy Rios dropped a 2:34.762 on his fresh-numbed #172 Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing YZ250F. Rios’ time was almost three seconds faster than Jared Lesher’s 2:37.578, which was good enough for second in the session. The top five in the group were under the 2:40 range but the times dropped significantly throughout the remaining 36 riders.

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tommy Rios 12:14.3442:34.762 Shelby, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jared Lesher 14:07.6682:37.578 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Vincent Luhovey 12:14.2012:39.473 Greensburg, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Stephen Hooker Stephen Hooker11:51.8782:39.683 Columbiaville, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Lawrence Fortin III 14:37.5982:39.981 Tolland, CT United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
