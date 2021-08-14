Vacation’s Over

When the gate drops at Unadilla, it’ll be on the heels of the biggest break Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross has had all summer, which means the competitors will have had plenty of time to rest and recuperate from aches, injuries, and plain old road fatigue. The break was also an opportunity for riders to test, find new settings, and dial in bike setup. We’ll see who benefitted most from the time off when the gate drops this Saturday. –Aaron Hansel

The Martin Machine

Jeremy Martin might just be a machine. We haven’t been able to confirm it, but the evidence we have points supports the theory. After all, how else could you explain someone winning three of the last four motos, and the last two overalls, with broken fingers!? And considering we’ve had the last two weekends off, you’ve got to think he’s going to be in much better shape than he was at Spring Creek and Washougal. Look for Martin to be setting the pace this weekend. –Hansel

Cooper vs. Lawrence

At some point someone is going to make a break for it and start taking control of the points in the 250 class. At Washougal, it looked like Justin Cooper was going to do just that. Jett Lawrence, who’s had a rough few motos lately, was having another tough day at Washougal. He finished seventh in the first moto and was looking at giving up even more points to Cooper in the second moto, until Cooper went down on the second-to-last lap and ended up eighth. Was that the opening Lawrence needs to get reassert himself as a solid contender, or will Cooper drop the hammer at Unadilla and add to his eight-point lead? –­­Hansel