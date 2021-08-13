Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Unadilla 2021 Preview

August 13, 2021 7:40pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Unadilla pits to preview Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and the Circle K Unadilla National. A visit with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Team results in a conversation with Justin Cooper, Christian Craig, Levi Kitchen and Aaron Plessinger.

The Weege Show preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. With huge wheel travel, 1000cc and power and an exclusive dual-clutch transmission it's fun for the whole family. See how life is better side by side with a Honda Talon.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now