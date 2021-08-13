So Phil Nicoletti is now out of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a torn ACL. "Filthy" Phil still managed to stop by the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch last week to talk some crap to all. But now he's laid up on his couch with nothing to do.
Luckily, Phil has a distraction: questions from you. Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.
Phil,
Loretta’s bro! Can you tell us some stories about your awesome setups down there including sleeping in a pickup truck without air conditioning?
Jo
JoShow,
Loretta Lynn’s... the hype in the amateur scene that this race creates is mental! People show up to that place a whole week before practice even starts. If I had to do that as a kid, I would have been burnt out before sign up even started. This year I hung out from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, and I was smoked before Sunday night. I don’t wanna see a pit bike or a golf cart for at least another year.
At Loretta’s the ankle biters (kids) are all upgraded to vehicle status—and if you think those kids let it all hang out on the race track, you ain’t seen nothing until you’ve seen them logging their motos in the pits. As a racer, my first year at LL was in 1999 and my last year there was 2007. First time I went was just in a Dodge pick up truck, with a cap on the back. My father, mom, and myself slept in the truck all week long up on stage coach! Yeah, no fancy motorhome and definitely no golf cart, we were sleeping in the pickup bed! Way out of our element, and not a damn clue what the hell was going on. Also, it’s freaking hot when you’re sleeping without AC!
Over the years we grew from just a pick up and got a little enclosed trailer. Then we borrowed a box van one time. We still always pitted on stage coach. All I wanted to do was go to the pool room or creek, but pops always replied, “I didn’t waste money and use my vacation time for you to come here and go play pool and swim!” Yeah, fun.
I have a bad taste in my mouth with LL. Never got a title there. Always a second or a third. But when the time comes, I will go back and get my title in the Vet class. As soon as I’m eligible for +25 and Pro Sport, it’s game on. People can get a head start on complaining now!
Hey Phil,
I want Matthes to see that Loretta’s is the ultimate hangout and he should go. Give us the rundown of everyone you hung with at Loretta’s this year. Sorry I didn’t buy you a Coors Light at the beer tent but they were $4 bro. Come on!
Weege
Weege, if Steve was a true journalist, he would have been there getting a glimpse of the future. I feel Steve should have to stay the whole week and really feel what it’s like to be committed to the sport. Maybe sleep in the back of a pickup truck like I did. But in all honestly, the place is only cool for two days if you don’t really have a purpose to be there. But holy shit, I feel like this year had more badass legends hanging out than ever! Here are some of the guys I saw: RV, Reedy, RC, Windham, Tedesco, Weimer, MC, Wey, Ferry, Tickle, Twitch, etc. I know I’m missing more. To me that’s badass! But the only ones I saw at the beer tent on Monday night was Tickle and Twitch having a few brews. I tried to get Racer X approval to buy a round of tequila shots for everyone, but you got scared.
Hey, readers, Weege refused to buy me even one freaking beer, because he said he could grab one for free from the Pro Circuit cooler. Yeah, that was like a mile away! Oh, and then I somehow got screwed and had to buy Kevin Kelly a beer and then he dipped before buying a round for me. So, Kevin, I expect a table and bottles for free at Tongue & Groove in ATL for next year’s DMXS party. Thanks dude. As for Weege, we all know he’s not buying anyone anything plus he’s barely paying me jack to write this column, so that’s hopeless.
Phil, how’s the knee, bro?
Weege
Knee is coming along well. Surgery went really good. Just currently trying to get as much movement as possible. It’s hard because I want over night results, but it has only been a week and the shit takes time. Doing the best I can at the moment to get back to normal as fast as possible. As soon as I’m able to get back on my bicycle, I feel like the healing will come much faster. I’m happy it’s is all done and over with. Onto 2022!