So Phil Nicoletti is now out of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a torn ACL. "Filthy" Phil still managed to stop by the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch last week to talk some crap to all. But now he's laid up on his couch with nothing to do.

Luckily, Phil has a distraction: questions from you. Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.

Phil, Loretta’s bro! Can you tell us some stories about your awesome setups down there including sleeping in a pickup truck without air conditioning?

Jo

JoShow,

Loretta Lynn’s... the hype in the amateur scene that this race creates is mental! People show up to that place a whole week before practice even starts. If I had to do that as a kid, I would have been burnt out before sign up even started. This year I hung out from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, and I was smoked before Sunday night. I don’t wanna see a pit bike or a golf cart for at least another year.

At Loretta’s the ankle biters (kids) are all upgraded to vehicle status—and if you think those kids let it all hang out on the race track, you ain’t seen nothing until you’ve seen them logging their motos in the pits. As a racer, my first year at LL was in 1999 and my last year there was 2007. First time I went was just in a Dodge pick up truck, with a cap on the back. My father, mom, and myself slept in the truck all week long up on stage coach! Yeah, no fancy motorhome and definitely no golf cart, we were sleeping in the pickup bed! Way out of our element, and not a damn clue what the hell was going on. Also, it’s freaking hot when you’re sleeping without AC!

Over the years we grew from just a pick up and got a little enclosed trailer. Then we borrowed a box van one time. We still always pitted on stage coach. All I wanted to do was go to the pool room or creek, but pops always replied, “I didn’t waste money and use my vacation time for you to come here and go play pool and swim!” Yeah, fun.

I have a bad taste in my mouth with LL. Never got a title there. Always a second or a third. But when the time comes, I will go back and get my title in the Vet class. As soon as I’m eligible for +25 and Pro Sport, it’s game on. People can get a head start on complaining now!