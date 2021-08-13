Following a week where he won both the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport overalls at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider Levi Kitchen received the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Kitchen finished 3-1-2 in the 250 Pro Sport and 3-1-1 in the Open Pro Sport and became the fourth Yamaha rider to win the award the third in the last seven years after he broke up a two-year run by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team with Jalek Swoll (2019) and Stilez Robertson (2020). Kitchen was one of the three riders to claim wins in both of their classes at the Ranch this year. Here are the 26 winners since the inception of the award in 1997. Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and P.J. Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

OEM Totals