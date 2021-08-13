And One Very Controversial Call (DC)

And like all years at Loretta Lynn’s, there was controversy, the biggest of which came in the College (18-24) class. GasGas rider Justin Cokinos from New England went 1-2 in his first two motos and was in a good position to win the title in the third and final moto, as the next-closest riders were Michigan’s Christopher Blackmer (2-4) and Utah’s McCoy Brough (3-3). As the third and final moto was winding down Cokinos was running up front and seemed to have the title in hand, as he held a comfortable lead over another fast rider in California’s Luke Kalaitzian. Luke was 39th in the first moto but rebounded to win the second. But then on the 8th of 10 laps Cokinos’ chain became derailed back in Storyland, on the main inside line of the sweeper. Cokinos struggled to get the chain back on long enough for Kalaitzian to pass him, and a paramedic and one of our MX Sports track officials, Bryson Jenkins, came over to the scene. As the paramedic waved people out of the way, Bryson stepped out to help clear the track, but Cokinos continued to try to put his chain back on and was not moving the bike. The rider did not ask the official for help. Bryson, who’s assignment includes clearing the track safely, saw that Cokinos was getting the chain on the bottom of the rear sprocket but then pulling the bike backwards, not pushing forwards, which would allow the chain to get back on the sprocket. After Cokinos again pulled backwards and the chain came off the bottom of the sprocket, Bryson told him to push the bike forward but then reached down and guided the chain back on the bottom of the sprocket. Cokinos pushed forward, the chain came back on, and he finished the moto second, good enough for the title.

Here’s the thing: much of the incident was shown live on RacerTV.com, and it appeared that Cokinos had outside assistance, which means a disqualification. Blackmer, who finished second overall (even after getting knocked out in his other class, 250 Pro Sport), protested Cokinos, and officials had a genuine situation on their hands. However, the infield official, Bryson, is not really “outside” assistance; he’s track personnel. And at Loretta Lynn’s we have long had a policy of helping riders off the track or to restart their bikes or whatever, after some time has passed and the racer has made the effort to get himself or herself going again. Our thinking is that since there’s no one else allowed on the infield, except media and industry personnel who are told not to assist or even signal the riders, our track crew is there to help someone that’s struggling, because we don’t want to ruin a racer’s whole week because they can’t start their bike, or they get stuck under it, or anything like that…

But that’s not usually for riders who are frontrunners, or still in title contention at the time. And that was part of the problem here: Bryson had no idea who Justin Cokinos is, or what place he was in, or what his moto scores were or anything like that. When you have 36 classes, 108 total motos, nine or ten laps around each time, it can get confusing out on the infield, where you can’t hear the PA, there are no TVs, and 42 riders are everywhere around the racetrack. He simply saw a guy in the middle of the track, struggling to get going, and thought it might be a safety issue—not only for the rider but for himself, since he was on the track with his back to oncoming traffic—because the rider was focused on the chain and not the traffic, the easiest way to move the bike was to show him how to get the chain back on.