Our own Mitch Kendra is at Unadilla MX for this weekend’s eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He was strolling the pits today and captured some photos of the privateers prepping for Saturday. Follow Mitch on Twitter @Mitch_Kendra for updates throughout race day.
Here are some of his best photos from the pits on Friday ahead of round eight in New York.
Derek Kelley stays hydrated as the TPJ crew works on his GasGas MC 250F. Mitch Kendra Kyle Greeson chats with the TPJ crew. Mitch Kendra Ted Parks, founder and team manager for The Privateer Journey (TPJ) program. Mitch Kendra Parks is ready for Unadilla. Mitch Kendra Tommy Rios' #24 Loretta Lynn's Yamaha YZ250F will become #172 for Saturday. Mitch Kendra Ben LaMay talks with his crew in the shade. Mitch Kendra German Dominique Thury will be making his AMA Motocross debut on a ClubMX Yamaha YZ450F at Unadilla. Here he poses with his dog, Bailey. Mitch Kendra The ClubMX team's handlebar pad message: "Winners find ways, losers find excuses." Mitch Kendra Thury's #464 Yamaha YZ450F. Mitch Kendra Cade Clason’s Kawasaki KX450. Mitch Kendra Clason’s tires are in the Pirelli shop. Mitch Kendra William Clark’s crew works on his GasGas MC 450F. Mitch Kendra Luke Renzland is digging the "vintage" Fox Racing gear. Mitch Kendra Renzland will once again be racing his Husqvarna TC 125 in the 250 Class tomorrow. Mitch Kendra TJ Lanphear tightens his rear wheel. Mitch Kendra Lanphear's steup, which includes an awesome 1988 van. Mitch Kendra Brock Papi's Kawasaki KX450 is ready to roll. Mitch Kendra Jeff Walker balances his race machine on its stand. Mitch Kendra Walker's KTM 250 SX-F. Mitch Kendra Cory Gilliam's Yamaha YZ450F gets some finishing touches. Mitch Kendra Preston Kilroy's #80 Suzuki RM-Z250 from Loretta Lynn's now has a three added to the front as he transitions into the pro ranks. Mitch Kendra Austin Brooks's front wheel is in the shop. Mitch Kendra Corey Carsten's camp fully prepared for Saturday. Mitch Kendra The 3D Racing team’s graphics have a nice sparkle to them. Mitch Kendra #607 Kyle Endriss is going to be filling in for Alex Ray (who is out after wrists surgery) for the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team. Mitch Kendra Tyler Stepek's #314 Kawasaki KX450 is a little dusty but ready to go for Saturday. Mitch Kendra Lane Shaw throws up the Texas horns as he cruises the pits. Mitch Kendra