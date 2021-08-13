The eighth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 14, at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 450 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (yes, the 450 motos are first this week!), followed by the first 250 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium and NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto on Sunday (August 15) at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule