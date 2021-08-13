In the Open Pro Sport class, Kilroy struck first, holsehotting and leading the entire moto ahead of Hymas as Kitchen fought through the pack to finish third. In the second moto, Kitchen claimed the win and the trio were all tied with four apiece heading into the final moto in a winner-takes-all scenario. Hymas struck first, stealing the lead away from holeshotter Luke Kalaitzian as Kilroy moved into second and Kitchen was battling for a spot in the top five. Right when it appeared the clear air would give Hymas the race and overall win, he coughed it up when he went down. Kilroy inherited the lead, and it then became his title to win or lose. He started to build a lead of his own as Kitchen had gotten up to second place. Then Kitchen attempted to pass Kilroy but was unable to successfully pull it off. Suddenly, Kilroy stalled his Suzuki, handing over the lead and title to Kitchen as he struggled to restart his RM-Z250. Kilroy dropped to tenth and Hymas charged up to second as Kitchen claimed the win and title. afterwards, at the awards ceremony, Kitchen received the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Amateur Motocross Horizon Award. He will now move to the professionals ranks full-time with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team.

“Man, what a week in Tennessee! I’m very happy to leave Loretta’s with both championships and also get the Horizon Award,” Kitchen said in a team press release. "I had a few come from behind rides that I was very proud of and I know it will only help me heading into the Pro Motocross National this weekend at Unadilla.”

Open Pro Sport Overall Podium