Una-effin-dilla. This Saturday we head off to New Berlin, New York and one of the most prestigious racetracks worldwide. Full disclosure, Unadilla was not my favorite track to race in my career. I struggled with the slippery surface and being pummeled by boulders was also not a great time. In more recent years, though, the organizer has done a great job of bringing in fresh topsoil to help with both of those challenges. I am not sure if it would ever top my list for tracks on the calendar, but I give them credit for making strategic improvements. With the improved racetrack, Unadilla is back to the historic event that it deserves to be.

Who’s Hot

Chase Sexton picked up his first overall win of the season when we last convened in Washougal. Many expected that first win to come much sooner but here we are. Look for continuation from Sexton as his confidence looks to have rebounded.

Marvin Musquin turned things around at Washougal. This summer has not been kind to the friendly Frenchman but there is plenty of racing left to change that narrative. He has also been negotiating a return to Red Bull KTM for months so look for news as to the success/failure of those talks soon.

Dylan Ferrandis keeps adding to his points lead and sits nearly a full race ahead of Ken Roczen. He has been fast, consistent, and in a word, dominant.

Jeremy Martin has won back-to-back rounds and while the points lead is a long ways off, he has to be feeling good about the recent return to success. With nearly three weeks off to continue healing from injuries, he might be even better over these final rounds.