Justin Barcia and Michael Mosiman Out for Unadilla Following Practice Crashes

*Official press release from GASGAS.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia will not line up at this Saturday’s Unadilla MX National after suffering a big practice crash during the recent break from racing. His 250MX teammate, Michael Mosiman, also endured a practice crash during the time off and he will join Barcia on the sidelines for the upcoming eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in New York.

Barcia, Round 6 overall winner in the 450MX class, suffered a pretty big crash last week during a routine practice session. After consulting with his doctor, the New York native will take the rest of this week off before re-assessing for future races.

Justin Barcia: “I’m definitely disappointed to say I won’t be heading to Unadilla this weekend – I’m a New York guy and it’s one of my favorite races – but I want to make sure I’m going there to win and if I’m not able to do that, I need to take my time and get back to 100%. I’m definitely going to miss the whole team there, all the supportive fans and of course being on the gate and racing for those wins but I’ll see everyone very soon.”