Injury Report: Unadilla

Injury Report Unadilla

August 12, 2021 3:30pm
by:

The eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Unadilla. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand during the week following the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return to racing.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Barcia crashed while practicing and hit his head and hurt his elbow and ribs.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo hasn’t been having the season he was hoping for due to problems stemming from an issue with his ulnar nerve. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process. He’s out for the summer.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season due to a back injury he re-aggravated at Thunder Valley.

Osborne has been coming to some of the races to help out with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.
Osborne has been coming to some of the races to help out with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Align Media

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Henry Miller is out for the season after having knee surgery to fix an old injury he aggravated at High Point.

Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti will miss the rest of the season following an ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus tear.

Fredrik Noren – HAND | OUT

Comment: Noren broke his hand before Washougal. He attempted to race anyway but it didn’t work out. He’s undergone surgery and is out for Unadilla.

Alex Ray – WRISTS | OUT

Comment: Ray is out following surgery on both of his wrists. In Ray’s own words, “getting sketchy all these years is starting to catch up” to him. Kyle Endriss will fill in for Ray.

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Smith will return to racing at Unadilla following a broken collarbone.

250 CLASS

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown will miss the summer due to a concussion suffered during supercross.

Derek Drake – HEART | OUT

Comment: Drake announced a rare heart condition in July that required surgery. He’s back on the bike and is looking forward to returning to form.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | IN

Comment: Hammaker will return to racing this weekend at Unadilla after not “feeling 100%” earlier in the season.

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo is out for the season following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.

Max Miller – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Max Miller is focusing on getting healthy for 2022 following tearing his ACL and meniscus at RedBud.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz is out with injuries to his ribs and scapula. He’s back on the bike and will be back for the final three.

Michael Mosiman – TBD | OUT

Comment: Mosiman will miss Unadilla with injury following a practice crash this week.

Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Nichols had a hard crash at Washougal and hurt his shoulder. He’d hoped to be back for Unadilla but his shoulder isn’t ready just yet.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

Jalek Swoll – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Swoll took a visit to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit after crashing hard in the first moto and missed the rest of the day’s action. He’s in for Unadilla.

Nate Thrasher – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Thrasher suffered a dislocated shoulder at Spring Creek. He’s had surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

