The 2021 edition of Surfercross went down this week at Perris MX Park and San Onofre State Beach in Southern California. Surfercross is an annual two-day event that teams professional motocross and surfing athletes together in a motocross and surfing combined competition. Names like Jeremy McGrath, Robbie Maddison, Cameron Steele, Jeremy Albrecht David Pingree, Steve Caballero, and more were all on hand for this year's event. Our own Spencer Owens was on hand this year to snap some of the action with his lens.