Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Loretta's Wrap Up with Levi Kitchen

Exhaust Podcast Loretta's Wrap Up with Levi Kitchen

August 12, 2021 4:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt has gone to Loretta's 20-straight times, and he has seen the game change. Yesterday's path from minicycle hero all the way to pro class domination has been interrupted by underdogs turning to number one, and unknowns turning into the biggest names. What has changed? Weigandt lays out some thoughts and observations here, and also throws in an interview with Levi Kitchen, the latest to emerge from among the pack to the front of it.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Listen to the podcast in the player below.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now