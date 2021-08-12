Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Colt Nichols Out for Unadilla, Still Recovering from Washougal Crash

August 12, 2021 12:30pm | by:
Colt Nichols Out for Unadilla, Still Recovering from Washougal Crash

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Colt Nichols will sit out this weekend's Unadilla Pro Motocross National as he continues to recover from a crash at the Washougal National a few weeks back. Nichols crashed heavily in the second 250 class moto and was gingerly moved off the track. He provided an update a few days later saying he has been checked out and all was good, but he was still banged up and bruised from the incident.

Now Nichols has taken to social media to explain that he has since returned to riding but doesn't quite feel 100 percent yet and will forego racing this weekend in an attempt to return for the final four races.

Nichols sits in seventh place in the 250 class standings after seven of 12 rounds have concluded. His best finish was a second place in the first moto at High Point back in June. The reigning 250SX East Coast Champion has been consistently landing inside of the top 10 until his crash. He hopes to return for the Budds Creek National on August 21.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now