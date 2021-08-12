As discussed with Savatgy above, the team Bogle currently rides for may end up with two fresh faces under the tent next year and that leaves the 2014 250SX East Champion without a chair when the music stops. For Bogle, he’s been stuck in this position far too many times. He has shown some flashes this year that the old Bogle is still in there, but it’s been tough sledding otherwise with a best moto finish of 11th and he currently sits 14th in the standings. Fortunately for Bogle, some of these upcoming rounds have been good to him over the years and a top five or two down the stretch could be huge. It might seem like a long shot, but Bogle has been in this exact position and then scored some results in the past.

The Brick, New Jersey native’s rookie 450 season has been a bit of a roller coaster. After things didn’t ever seem to really gel for him in Monster Energy Supercross, he’s found some stability in the 450 class of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. With a best result of 11th that he’s put up twice and some more flashes of strong pace and sprint speed, Hartranft has turned 2021 around outdoors. There are rumors that his teammate Max Anstie will be departing the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki program (our Steve Matthes is reporting that Anstie could end up as McElrath’s teammate at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM) so now would be the time for Hartranft to step up and prove his worth to keep a spot with HEP.

Schock has been nothing short of a shock in 2021. His supercross skill greatly improved and he has been a staple among some big names in this 450 class for most of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He seems to fit in well with the FXR/Chaparral Honda program and credits a lot of his success to working with former racer turned mechanic Tony Archer, so it appears the writing is on the wall for him to continue with his current program. But he’s also been landing in some discussions like, “Why would a factory 250 program not take a chance on him?” Either way, it’s been a great 2021 for him so far and that sort of talk will only get louder with a stellar second half of Pro Motocross.