Over the weekend, the AMA announced the newest members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Eight inductees who will be honored during the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 15 in Pickerington, Ohio.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is Dave Arnold, Nancy Davidson, Gary Denton, Tommy Hays, Loretta Lynn, Scott Plessinger, Kenny Tolbert and Ryan Villopoto.

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2021 includes men and women who have excelled in competition, promotion and advocacy of the sport we all love,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “They have advanced motorcycling in areas as diverse as amateur motocross to American V-twin culture. They have performed at the pinnacle of their disciplines and helped elevate riders and teams to new heights. We are humbled and honored to recognize these motorcycling greats this Oct. 15 at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”

The induction ceremony will include a cocktail hour and dinner, located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio. The following day will include an open house, as well as the installation of the Class of 2021 exhibit in the museum.

Tickets to the 2021 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be available to inductees and invitees, with limited availability to the public. Reservations will be available Monday, Aug. 9, at www.americanmotorcyclist.com and by calling (614) 856-2221.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact AMA National Sales Manager Forrest Hayashi at (562) 682-6515 or fhayashi@ama-cycle.org.

Hall of Fame inductees represent eight areas of influence: Ambassadors/Industry, Design/Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership/Motorcycle Rights, Motocross/Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Here's the AMA Hall of Fame's info on each of the new inductees, as well as our take on their legacy.

Dave Arnold

Dave Arnold worked for American Honda from the mid-1970s through 2013, developing some of the greatest talents in the sport and helping forge the program’s legendary dominance in AMA Motocross and Supercross. Arnold contributed to 60 titles on factory and factory-supported teams. Arnold’s talents transcended race operations to research and development, resulting in advancements in production motorcycles that impacted motorcyclists all over the world, and will continue to do so for decades to come.

Our Take: Roger De Coster gets so much of the credit for team and brand turn arounds, but Dave Arnold was every bit as a responsible as De Coster for Team Honda's magical run in the 1980s and early 1990s. Honda won the AMA Supercross Championship in 1982-1984, 1986, and then 1988-1996. That's crazy! De Coster and Arnold were a two-man front for most of that run, with Arnold as Team Manager. This duo started when Honda hired De Coster for his last season as a racer in the 500 GPs, and Arnold spent that season as his mechanic. Then they headed to America and started winning nearly everything.

Those early 1980s works Hondas are considered the ultimate of the AMA works bike era, and it was Arnold at the helm of that. The production CR250's legacy through riders from Johnson to McGrath is almost pretty much unmatched. Simply put, Dave Arnold was at the helm of perhaps the most successful run of any team in the history of the sport.