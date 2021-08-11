Results Archive
Jeremy Martin Re-Signs With Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing for 2022

August 11, 2021 11:00am | by:
Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. is pleased to announce that Jeremy Martin will return with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season. The two-time 250MX Champion returned to the team this season and has shown strength as a title contender and a lot of perseverance coming back from injuries. He is currently riding the wave of back-to-back overall victories in the 250 class and looks to keep building on his success with the team.

Seth Rarick – Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager 

“I am really excited that Jeremy is back on board for 2022. He’s proven that he’s a championship contender, and we know he brings us another shot at it in the future. It’s been a pleasure having him back on the team. His commitment to racing and winning is unparalleled. I’m excited about our chances next year.” 

Jeremy Martin – Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to be back with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. I haven’t had the year I was hoping for, so I’m very grateful to do what I love and have another opportunity to race my butt off for some championships next year. The team and I have had a lot of success together over the years, and we look to build on that.”

Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin Align Media
