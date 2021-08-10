It’s impossible to unpack every story from every class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. It would take 15,000 words, minimum, to make sure we showered enough praise on every great rider, and avoid all the angry “why didn’t you mention my kid!?” emails from the crazy amateur parents out there.

Do you want to really want to read 15,000 words? How about 1,500? If you’re mostly a fan of pro racing and you want an idea of what’s coming and who proved themselves, here’s the info in the best possible way we can put it.

Kitchen Won: Levi Kitchen came into Loretta’s as the most-hyped of this year’s graduation pack, and he lived up to it by winning both 250 and Open Pro Sport, and collecting the AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. He didn’t dominate, though, as Preston Kilroy and Chance Hymas gave him all he could handle in both classes. In the end, Kitchen was the best of the group, and he proved that by coming through the pack often and turning in burner lap times. In the final Open Pro Sport moto, Hymas and Kilroy had their shots at the win, but both made mistakes, while Kitchen stayed cool and error free. He’s the best of this year’s bunch, and the pro transition will be simple since he’s already riding for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. Do not be surprised if Levi throws in a killer result or two before the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is over.