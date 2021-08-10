PICKERINGTON, Ohio—The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship held Aug. 2-7, saw hundreds of the country's top motocross racers descend on the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., for the most-prestigious amateur race in the world. When the dust cleared, 33 riders claimed AMA No. 1 plates in 36 classes.

Among them was Yamaha rider Levi Kitchen, who earned AMA championships in 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport, one of the most competitive classes at this year’s event. Kitchen, from Washougal, Wash., won the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which is presented annually to the amateur motocross racer with the most promising professional career. In 2020, Kitchen won the AMA Amateur Motocross Rider of the Year award.

“We thank the riders, families and event promoter MX Sports for organizing another exceptional AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen. “The Loretta Lynn track in August is always a challenge. The track crew, the race officials and everyone else involved in the production of this year’s event really stepped up and delivered this year.”

Kitchen was just one of many stars to emerge during the event, capturing three moto wins en route to his two titles.

“Winning this award has been one of my goals since I watched RJ Hampshire win it in 2014,” said Kitchen, who will launch his professional career at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship next weekend in the 250 class at Unadilla, riding for Star Yamaha.

Another standout rider was Drew Adams, the 2021 AMA Youth Motocross Rider of the Year. Adams won all three motos of the 85cc (10-12) class and backed that up with an overall win in Mini Sr. 1 (12-14).

The 2021 AMA Amateur Motocross Rider of the Year was Nicholas Romano, who won three motos in 250 B. A last lap fall in Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C kept Romano from winning that title as well.

Broc Peterson was the 2021 AMA Vet Motocross Rider of the Year. With 1-1-2 moto finishes, Broc brought the Vet (30+) title back to his hometown of Delta, Ohio.

Below are the 36 AMA National Championships won at the event:

Complete results from the 2021 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship can be found at https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=1.

RacerTV.com provided continuous video coverage of the event. For highlight videos from each day, see: https://mxsports.com/2021/08/07/loretta-lynns-amateur-national-championship-highlights.

The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship represents one of the longest-running motorsports championships in the country. The AMA launched the national championship program in 1975. That year, a series of regional races qualified 135 riders in three classes -- 125cc, 250cc and Open -- for the championship round in Baldwin, Kan. The program evolved over the next few years to include additional classes, with championship finales run in varying locations across the country.

In 1982, the AMA partnered with MX Sports and the event moved to its current location at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. There, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship has crowned the country's top amateur motocross riders ever since.