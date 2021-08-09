Results Archive
Watch: MXGP of Latvia Highlights

August 9, 2021 11:50am | by:

Relive the best moments from the seventh round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Latvia.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

August 8, 2021
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 2 Honda
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 1 KTM
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 4 KTM
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France5 - 3 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 6 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

August 8, 2021
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 1 Yamaha
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium3 - 2 Yamaha
3Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy2 - 3 KTM
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France6 - 4 KTM
5Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France5 - 7 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia270
2Romain Febvre France257
3Jorge Prado Spain255
4Antonio Cairoli Italy252
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands227
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France271
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy237
3Jago Geerts Belgium235
4Ruben Fernandez Spain214
5Thibault Benistant France204
Full Standings
