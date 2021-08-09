Results Archive
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Wake-Up Call

August 9, 2021 6:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn’s)

August 2 - August 7 — Loretta Lynn’s Ranch — Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Below are the overall podium finishers in each class. To view the full results from all 36 classes, visit https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=1&c=0.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen (3-1-1 for first overall in Open Pro Sport and 3-1-2 for first overall in 250 Pro Sport) received the 2021 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

Youth Rider of the Year: Nick Romano (Yamaha)
Amateur Rider of the Year: Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
Vet Rider of the Year: Broc Peterson (Honda)

2021 Results - Overall Podiums

250 B

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stNick RomanoYamaha1-1-1
2ndGavin TowersKawasaki 3-3-2
3rdGage LinvilleYamaha2-2-4

250 B Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMattia Jorgensen Jr.KTM2-3-1
2ndGage LinvilleYamaha8-1-2
3rdJayde CloughKawasaki1-2-8

250 C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stBrandon BollinoYamaha2-2-1
2ndGage RipplingerGasGas3-1-2
3rdColin DellarcoYamaha4-3-4

250 C Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stNico LongKTM1-1-2
2ndGabe HollandKTM4-6-1
3rdMitchell PrattYamaha2-10-4

250 C Jr. (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stGabe HollandKTM1-1-2
2ndKeegan RowleyKTM5-4-1
3rdDrew CallawayKTM8-5-3

450 B

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stChase PrinceHonda3-1-1
2ndKimble JettKTM1-4-4
3rdChase YentzerSuzuki2-2-5

450 B Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stJulien BeaumerHusqvarna1-3-2
2ndLarry Reyes Jr. Yamaha2-2-3
3rdAustin KapoukranidisKTKM4-5-5

450 C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stBrennan SchofieldYamaha3-2-5
2ndChase Meyer-DehrreraKawasaki1-8-3
3rdMitchell PrattYamaha4-7-6

125 C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKeegan RowleyKTM3-1-1
2ndCason PinkstonYamaha1-3-2
3rdJames GraceYamaha2-2-11

125cc (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stEvan Ferry Husqvarna2-1-1
2ndCollin AllenYamaha5-4-3
3rdBryce ShellyKTM8-3-2

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stEvan FerryHusqvarna1-2-2
2ndCrockett MyersYamaha4-5-5
3rdCollin AllenYamaha10-3-3

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stCaden BraswellKTM5-2-1
2ndBenjamin GaribYamaha4-3-3
3rdNick RomanoYamaha1-1-8

Open Pro Sport

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stLevi KitchenYamaha3-1-1
2ndChance HymasKawasaki 2-2-2
3rdPreston KilroySuzuki1-3-10

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stLevi KitchenYamaha3-1-2
2ndChance Hymas Kawasaki 7-2-1
3rdPreston KilroySuzuki1-5-4
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen received the 2021 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen received the 2021 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. Align Media

College (18-24)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stJustin CokinosGasGas1-2-2
2ndChristopher BlackmerHusqvarna2-4-3
3rdMcCoy BroughKawasaki3-3-4

Junior (25+)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stHeath HarrisonHonda1-2-2
2ndRobby MarshallKTM4-1-1
3rdJake BaumertKTM2-3-3

Vet (30+)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stBroc PetersonHonda1-1-2
2ndJesse BourqueHusqvarna2-6-1
3rdKenny HenryKTM3-2-4

Senior (40+)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stEdward WalstonKTM2-3-1
2ndChris HunterKawasaki5-5-2
3rdRobb FlothKawasaki4-10-3

Senior (45+)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMike BrownHusqvarna1-1-1
2ndJeff EmigHusqvarna3-3-2
3rdKetih JohnsonKawasaki2-2-8

Masters (50+)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKetih JohnsonKawasaki2-1-1
2ndJeff Emig Husqvarna1-2-2
3rdBarry CarstenSuzuki3-3-4

Women

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stSophia PhelpsKawasaki2-1-1
2ndTayler AllredKTM1-3-2
3rdKatie BensonYamaha4-2-4

Mini-E (4-6) Jr.

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stTalon HinsonKTM1-2-2
2ndLevi GeisHusqvarna3-3-5
3rdWyatt McCutcheonHusqvarna4-5-4

51cc (4-6) Shaft Dr. LTD

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stCarter SchutteYamaha1-1-1
2ndCaysen TaylorYamaha2-3-2
3rdBraxton HalbrooksYamaha3-2-3

51cc (4-6) Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKannon ZabojnikCobra1-1-3
2ndJax BakerCobra6-4-2-
3rdJacob MarinerCobra2-2-7

51cc (7-8) Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stSawyer GieckCobra2-1-1
2ndJayden SmartCobra1-3-2
3rdKade NightingaleCobra5-2-3

65cc (7-9) Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stTayce MorganGasGas1-2-5
2ndGauge Brown Cobra3-4-2
3rdJackson VickGasGas4-3-3

65cc (7-9)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stElliott BowsherGasGas2-1-1
2ndColt MartinCobra4-4-5
3rdBraxtyn MesHusqvarna5-5-4

65cc (10-11) Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stCarson WoodGasGas2-1-1
2ndJonathan Getz, Jr.Husqvarna1-5-2
3rdCole BlechaKTM3-2-4

65CC (10-11)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stVincent WeyHusqvarna3-1-1
2ndWyatt ThurmanYamaha2-2-4
3rdCarson WoodKTM1-13-3

85cc (10-12) Limited

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stCaden DudneyKTM2-2-1
2ndLandon GibsonKTM6-3-2
3rdKlark RobbinsKTM3-1-8

85cc (10-12)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stDrew AdamsKawasaki1-1-1
2ndDeacon Denno Husqvarna3-2-4
3rdBrody BarthKTM6-4-3

Mini Sr 1 (12-14)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stDrew Adams Kawasaki3-2-2
2ndJeremy FappaniKTM4-3-3
3rdLanden GordonHusqvarna1-11-1

Mini Sr 2 (13-15)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stThomas WoodKTM1-2-1
2ndLanden GordonHusqvarna2-1-6
3rdJeremy FappaniKTM6-3-2

Supermini 1 (12-15)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stHaiden DeeganKTM1-1-1
2ndKrystian JanikKawasaki4-2-4
3rdDilon BlechaKTM8-4-5

Supermini 2 (13-16)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKrystian JanikKawasaki4-2-2
2ndNoah VineyKTM2-91
3rdJude SmerlickKTM6-5-3

Girls (11-16)

Overall PositionsRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyleigh StallingsHusqvarna1-1-1
2ndAnyssia IngersollKTM4-3-2
3rdLandrey HazenHusqvarna2-2-6

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 7 (of 19) — Kegums — Kegums, Latvia

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

August 8, 2021
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 2 Honda
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 1 KTM
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 4 KTM
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France5 - 3 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 6 KTM
6Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands10 - 5 GasGas
7Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland9 - 7 Yamaha
8Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy8 - 9 KTM
9Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 15 GasGas
10Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom13 - 10 Yamaha
Full Results

MX2

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

August 8, 2021
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 1 Yamaha
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium3 - 2 Yamaha
3Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy2 - 3 KTM
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France6 - 4 KTM
5Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France5 - 7 Yamaha
6Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria8 - 6 KTM
7Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark7 - 9 Kawasaki
8Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 13 Husqvarna
9Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands9 - 8 Husqvarna
10Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany10 - 11 GasGas
Full Results

EMX250

MXGP of Latvia - EMX250

August 8, 2021
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway1 - 2 GasGas
2Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy3 - 1 Fantic
3Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands2 - 3 KTM
4Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain4 - 4 KTM
5Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland9 - 6 KTM
6Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands7 - 10 Yamaha
7Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Italy6 - 12 Fantic
8Tim Edberg Tim Edberg Sweden Sweden10 - 11 KTM
9David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain8 - 14 KTM
10Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway37 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia270
2Romain Febvre France257
3Jorge Prado Spain255
4Antonio Cairoli Italy252
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands227
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland206
7Pauls Jonass Latvia180
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands174
9Alessandro Lupino Italy134
10Ben Watson United Kingdom130
Full Standings

MX2

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France271
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy237
3Jago Geerts Belgium235
4Ruben Fernandez Spain214
5Thibault Benistant France204
6Jed Beaton Australia197
7Mathys Boisrame France192
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands184
9Rene Hofer Austria184
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany137
Full Standings

EMX250

EMX250 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Nicholas Lapucci Italy187
2Kevin Horgmo Norway163
3Rick Elzinga Netherlands144
4Liam Everts Belgium108
5Yago Martinez Spain91
6Cornelius Toendel Norway88
7Dave Kooiker Netherlands77
8Andrea Bonacorsi Italy74
9Mike Gwerder Switzerland74
10Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia57
Full Standings

WMX

WMX Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands87
2Courtney Duncan New Zealand85
3Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands72
4Lynn Valk Netherlands72
5Kiara Fontanesi Italy70
6Larissa Papenmeier Germany61
7Amandine Verstappen Belgium58
8Daniela Guillen Spain50
9Britt Jans-beken Netherlands47
10Sara Andersen Denmark44
Full Standings

triple crown series (canada)

Round 7 (of 8) — Deschambault 2 — Deschambault Quebec

250 Pro Overall

450 Pro Overall

Championship Standings

250 Pro Standings

450 Pro Standings

Other Championship Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Through Round 7 (of 12)

Championship Standings

250 Class

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States281
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia273
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia237
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States220
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States205
6Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan178
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States172
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States154
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States148
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States141
Full Standings

450 Class

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France303
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany256
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States249
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States238
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States217
7Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States182
8Marvin Musquin La Reole France177
9Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States177
10Adam Cianciarulo
Port Orange, FL United States147
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 8 (of 17)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 5 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States212
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States203
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States158
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States128
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States120
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States113
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States95
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States71
Full Standings

XC2

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States232
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States198
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia135
5Ruy Barbosa Chile132
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand131
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States127
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States110
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States99
Full Standings

XC3

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States250
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States203
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States142
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States136
6Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
7Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States120
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States115
9Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States114
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States84
Full Standings

WXC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States236
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States118
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States100
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States95
10Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States93
Full Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

