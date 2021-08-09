THOR Launches 2022 Fall Collection

Since 1968, THOR has been driven by an unrelenting passion for racing. In 2021, our elite team of supercross professionals did not waver from this mindset and brought forth legendary performances resulting in a clean THOR sweep of the 450, 250 East and 250 West Supercross championships.

At the series finale, Cooper Webb had closed out his second 450 title, while Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper put their respective stamps in the 250 class record books. Emotions ran high, emphasizing that a season of hard work and determination had paid off. In racing, our senses are pushed to the limit; whether the tactile connection that THOR products give our riders to perform at their best, or the overwhelming sense of relief and pride that comes with realizing a lifelong championship dream. This is THOR. This is The Feel of Moto.

Prime Racewear

The best continues to get better. Our Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross competition around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. Calling upon thousands of hours testing, training and winning championships at the highest levels, the feedback from THOR’s professional athletes continues to inform the evolution of Prime, as clearly evidenced by the all-new materials and construction for 2022. If lightweight, abrasion-tolerant, breathable flexibility is what you are after, then look no further.