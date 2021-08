Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits and on the podium of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. From PW 50cc Champion Carter Schutte to amazing Pro Sport rides for Levi Kitchen and Chance Hymas, we cover it all, and it's all brought to you by RaceTech.com and Gold Valves, which will make your suspension work better at Loretta's. And everywhere else!