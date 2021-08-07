Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
The Weege Show: Loretta Lynn's Wrap 2021

August 7, 2021 9:00pm | by:

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is complete and Jason Weigandt runs down the action in one last walk and talk—plus Big Tim Ferry tells the epic tale of tracking down a stolen motorcycle back in the day, and stealing it back from drug dealers to get Timmy to the line and win the 1990 Schoolboy class. Evan Ferry won the same class this year—it's much different now.

The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Gold Valves, which will make your suspension work better at Loretta's. And everywhere else!

