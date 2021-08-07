HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—The penultimate day of the 40th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship provided the first opportunity for championships to be decided, as 19 classes contested their third and final motos. As the sun set on Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, 19 riders stood with coveted number one plates as AMA National Champions.

250 Pro Sport

All week long the budding rivalry between Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen and Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR/Suzuki Racing’s Preston Kilroy has provided captivating drama and emerged as one of the biggest storylines of this year’s event. In 250 Pro Sport, Kitchen has been the rider to beat, and if not for a penalty after the first moto he’d be in position for a 1-1-1 sweep. Nevertheless, Kitchen carried a two-point advantage over Kilroy entering Friday’s third moto.

As the field stormed out of the first turn for the last time, it was Moto X Compound Husqvarna’s Chris Blackmer who captured the Stacyc Holeshot, just ahead of Kitchen, Kilroy, and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Chance Hymas. Kitchen seized the moment and jumped into the lead in an effort to sprint away, as Hymas followed into second and Kilroy into third.

The battle for the lead heated up near the end of the opening lap when Hymas applied heavy pressure on Kitchen and successfully took over the lead. Kitchen then made an uncharacteristic miscue and went down. He remounted quickly, but reentered outside the top 10. As a result, the battle for the overall was suddenly more complex than ever.

Hymas was determined to end 250 Pro Sport with a win and he surged out to a lead of more than five seconds after a couple laps. As the Kawasaki rider took control of the moto, all eyes were on Kitchen and his climb back through the field. The Yamaha rider was on a mission and climbed back into podium position before the halfway point. He then tracked down and passed Kilroy for second, which was effectively a championship-winning move.

Hymas took the moto win in emphatic fashion, with Kitchen second. AEO Powersports GasGas’ Austin Black followed in third after a late pass on Kilroy.

250 Pro Sport Moto 3 Results

1. Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Kawasaki

2. Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha

3. Austin Black, Tigrad, Ore., GasGas

4. Preston Kilroy, Afton, Wyo., Suzuki

5. Brandon Scharer, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha

By virtue of his 3-1-2 moto finishes, Kitchen’s six points carried him to the 250 Pro Sport title and the AMA National Championship. Hymas’ win in the third moto vaulted him to the runner-up spot (7-2-1), while Kilroy finished in third (1-5-4).