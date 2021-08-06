Results Archive
How to Watch: MXGP of Latvia

How to Watch MXGP of Latvia

August 6, 2021 1:30pm
The 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the second of two straight weekends off, so there will not be any races until the Unadilla National on August 14.

The 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch wraps up on August 7 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. You can watch the action from each class live on RacerTV.com for free.

And the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Latvia as the paddock heads to Kegums, Latvia.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     EMX250, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, August 8
    Kegums
    Kegums LV Latvia
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      August 8 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Fee/Time Practice 
      Live
      August 8 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 8 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 8 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 8 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 8 - 8:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 8 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 8 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
2021 Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia226
2Romain Febvre France221
3Antonio Cairoli Italy217
4Jorge Prado Spain212
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands184
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France221
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy195
3Ruben Fernandez Spain194
4Jago Geerts Belgium193
5Mathys Boisrame France176
Full Standings

Track Map

The Kegums circuit for the MXGP of Latvia.
The Kegums circuit for the MXGP of Latvia. MXGP

Main image by Honda/Bavo Swijgers

