The 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the second of two straight weekends off, so there will not be any races until the Unadilla National on August 14.

The 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch wraps up on August 7 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. You can watch the action from each class live on RacerTV.com for free.

And the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Latvia as the paddock heads to Kegums, Latvia.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule