The third day of racing for the 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in the books. Here are some key takeaways from Wednesday.

Johnson and Emig Split Masters (50+) Wins: After Jeff Emig took the race win in the first Masters (50+) moto, he appeared to be on the way to his second moto win as well on Thursday. Until he tipped over in a turn on the last lap! Then, Keith Johnson, running in second, ran his front wheel into the space between Emig’s rear fender and rear wheel found himself momentarily stuck. Johnson managed to wiggle his front wheel free and took off as Emig was picking up his Husqvarna. Johnson went on to take the race win, tying him with Emig heading into the third and final moto set for Friday afternoon.

Ferry vs Fineis: Mark Fineis (KTM) and Evan Ferry (Husqvarna) have now traded race wins in the 125cc (12-17) B/C class. Fineis took the moto one win after Ferry fell on the last lap. But in the second moto, Ferry got redemption. Logan Best grabbed the holeshot ahead of Bryce Shelly. Fineis sat fourth as Ferry was sixth early on. Ferry made a couple of fast passes as he quickly made his way up to the lead group. Then at one point, Best, Shelly, Ferry, and Fineis were running four wide in the turn together after the Ten Commandments! Ferry made his way into the race lead, where he would eventually finish. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider sent a huge whip followed by a one-footer on the final lap as he cruised to the checkered flag. Fineis would come home second as Shelly, Best, and Collin Allen battled for the third through fifth positions. Shelly made a mistake that let Best get around him again but eventually he came through in third ahead of Allen (fourth) and Best (fifth). This sets up a good battle between Fineis and Ferry heading into the finale in a winner takes all battle. In the Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C class, Ferry took the first moto win as Fineis finished 19th, but in today’s second moto, Fineis grabbed the race win ahead of Ferry. Ferry, with his 1-2 finishes, sits in the driver’s seat of that class ahead of Ivan Aldama Jr. (3-4 finishes) and Crockett Myers (4-5 finishes).