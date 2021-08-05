Shane McElrath to Join Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS for 2022

The following press release from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team just hit our inboxes—we will have more on this new signing soon.

Payson, UT—The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team is excited to announce the signing of #12 Shane McElrath. McElrath will contest in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the premier 450 class. At 26 years of age, McElrath was a rookie this past 2021 season in the 450SX class. A rider with much success in the 250 class both indoors and out, (6 career AMA 250SX wins and 2 career AMA 250MX wins under his belt, along with being the runner up twice in the AMA 250SX West Coast Championship), he is ready to show his skills in the premier class full time.

“We are excited to bring Shane onto the team for the 2022 racing season, and we are so for many reasons. We as a team have a lot of changes in store for 2022, and Shane fits the mold for a lot of them. Professional SX and MX racing is changing, the top 10 in the 450 class has become like the top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Class. The sport is exploding, there are so many good guys, we are all having to adjust and Shane is a rider that not only believes in himself, he believes in our Team. We are actually two guys that have watched each other for a long time now from opposite sides, and have always wanted to work together. Shane has and shows a tremendous amount of respect for our Team and Sponsors, and I personally have watched him do just that with teams he has ridden for in the past. At the same time, he has worn the Red Plate before, and he knows what he wants and expects out of himself on the race track. We are excited, and ready!”, says team co-owner Forrest Butler.

Upon the signing of his new deal, this is what McElrath had to say, “I’m super excited for the opportunity to join the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – KTM -WPS team. I feel like I’m getting the chance to work alongside some great people, people that are focused on the same goals as myself. My wife and I are very thankful for this Team believing in me, and we are looking to start working and building for the 2022 season now. See you all at Anaheim 1!”

Overall, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team is excited for this new addition to our team. We have come a long way over the past 18 years with the Team, and we definitely have some unfinished business and goals we still want to reach. That said, we feel strongly that Shane McElrath is a racer that is ready to help us go get it!