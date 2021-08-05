Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 Honda CRF250R Bike Intro

August 5, 2021 1:20pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer and his crew went up to the Pacific Northwest for the 2022 Honda CRF250R introduction. Keefer explains the differences to the much-anticipated, all-new model, including three of the main focus points the Honda development team had: durability, torque performance, and handling. Some differences such as a nine-plate clutch system in the 2022 model compared to an eight-plate system in the 2021 model helps increase durability, and a better cooling system (helped by a new water propeller and radiator louvers) help keep the air flowing better and helps keep the bike cooled better, especially in tough conditions. A different cam shaft, a different head, a different intake are also all supposed to increase the torque as Honda worked hard to stop the requests for more bottom end. There are also a handful of changes to the ergonomics of the bike, mostly the chassis feel. Then Keefer chats with his 15-year-old son, Aden, and photographer Dallas Dunn to get their first ride impressions. Check out their first day on the bike.

2022 Honda CRF250R

Recommended Reading

the 2022 Honda CRF250R in action

