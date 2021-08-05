A big-bore is good for a vet guy who wants the lightweight feel of a 250F, but maybe not the power of a 450. Also, for some less honest people out there, this could be a less expensive option, rather than building a full-on race engine. Jay Clark does a ton of these builds, but he wanted a bike he could use to beat up on his buddies on any given weekend.



Photos: Spencer Owens

Test/Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark

Products & Services Used:

Cylinder Works

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

Twisted Development

Vortex X-10 ECU & Mapping, Head Porting to Match the Big-Bore Cylinder (valve seats cut)

www.td-racing.com

FMF Racing

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Install of Technical Touch KYB Conversion Kit

www.racetech.com

Faster USA

Complete Wheelset

www.fasterusa.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket 51T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

www.supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

All Balls

Throttle Cable

www.allballsracing.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX12 Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Pro Launch Start Device

www.worksconnection.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit in Black, Mud Flap, Chain Guide, White Frame Guards

www.ufoplasticusa.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Technical Touch

KYB Conversion Kit for AER48 Forks

www.technicaltouchusa.com

Galfer USA

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Rotor Rear, Brake Pads Front and Rear

www.galferusa.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Block

www.tmdesignworks.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Kit (Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs with Cover)

www.hinsonracing.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearings

www.pivotworks.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Fasst Co

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel (can run on pump fuel as well)

www.vpracingfuels.com