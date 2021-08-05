FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Merge Racing’s Jim Lewis to talk about the effort this year with Alex Martin, his roots in the sport back in England, working for factory KTM, Broc Glover in ’88, coming to America, working with privateers, and more.

Listen to the Lewis podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.