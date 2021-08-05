The second day of racing for the 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in the books. Here are some key takeaways from Wednesday.

The Ex-Pro Showdown: So many stories in 45 plus, staring with Mike Brown’s domination, from start to finish. Jeff Emig, again on a 150 two-stroke, had a huge battle for second, but this time Keith Johnson gets the better of Emig. Then comes the battle of death between Barry Carsten and Kevin Walker… and Ryan Hughes…who is riding a 1986 CR250R! Walker and Carsten scrap the whole way, with Ryno trying to find a way by both, and on the last lap he does, passing both (fellow) vets to net fourth on the 1986!

The Other B Class: Schoolboy 2 might not have the official B class designation, but it usually has the same talent as the 250 B class, which means it’s a big deal. Nick Romano is making early strides toward being named this year’s top B rider, as he captures this moto win. It wasn’t easy. Preston Boespflug got the holeshot and went down, Romano ended up with the lead, crashed, and had to get back around Daxton Bennick to net the win. Bennick and Talon Hawkins rounded out the podium. So far, Romano has two wins against the similar fields—one in the 250 B and one in this Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class—will another rider step up and steal a moto win from Romano or will the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider keep the ball rolling?