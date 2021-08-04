Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
The Weege Show: Loretta Lynn's Day 1 Recap

August 4, 2021 4:55pm | by:

Jason Weigandt attempts to walk and talk through key storylines for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. A different pathway is beginning to develop, with riders often going to a new level during the switch to big bikes in the B and Schoolboy Classes. That's what launched Levi Kitchen last year, and he hasn't looked back since. But who can make that same story happen this year?

The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech and Gold Valves, which will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Plus Race Tech offers engine services which are the choice of many privateer pros. Check it out at RaceTech.com.

