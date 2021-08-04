Jason Weigandt attempts to walk and talk through key storylines for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. A different pathway is beginning to develop, with riders often going to a new level during the switch to big bikes in the B and Schoolboy Classes. That's what launched Levi Kitchen last year, and he hasn't looked back since. But who can make that same story happen this year?

