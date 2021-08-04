The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Luke Nesler is joined by Fly Racing's longtime do-it-all guy Max Steffens. Max has been part of the WPS and Fly brand for over a decade and has seen the company go from the new kid on the block to one of the most iconic protection and gear brands in the sport. There is more to Max than meets the eye, as he shares his story of how he got started in the sport. Max and Luke also talk about the 2022 Fly gear lineup and his role in launching new product.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.