450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #84: Fly Racing's Max Steffens

August 4, 2021 8:30am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #84: Fly Racing's Max Steffens

The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Luke Nesler is joined by Fly Racing's longtime do-it-all guy Max Steffens. Max has been part of the WPS and Fly brand for over a decade and has seen the company go from the new kid on the block to one of the most iconic protection and gear brands in the sport. There is more to Max than meets the eye, as he shares his story of how he got started in the sport. Max and Luke also talk about the 2022 Fly gear lineup and his role in launching new product.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

