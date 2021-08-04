HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—The first gate drops of the landmark 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship commenced on Tuesday from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. On-track action kicked off at 7:30 a.m. local time, where the first set of 22 motos set the tone for what is expected to be an exciting and highly competitive week of racing to crown 36 AMA National Champions.

250 Pro Sport

One of the showcase divisions of Loretta Lynn’s is always a focal point thanks to a stacked roster of talent destined to graduate into the professional ranks. This year’s field includes the likes of Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR/Suzuki Racing’s Preston Kilroy, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen, and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Jett Reynolds, each of whom entered with a shot at the AMA National Championship.

As the gate dropped on the first of three motos for the class, it was Kitchen who emerged from the first turn with the STACYC Holeshot. Kitchen was able to take advantage of the clear track and opened a gap on Phoenix Racing Honda’s Hunter Yoder. Behind them, Kilroy battled with AEO Powersports GASGAS’ Austin Black, while Reynolds started seventh.

At the completion of the opening lap Kitchen had already built a lead of more than five seconds, which he continued to add to as Kilroy fought his way into second to drop Yoder to third and into the clutches of both Reynolds and Black. Out front, Kitchen was in a class of his own and soon established a double-digit advantage that he easily maintained through the remainder of the moto. Once into second, Kilroy asserted a similar hold on the position and ran most of the race on his own.

With the leaders all but checked out, the attention shifted to a tight battle for third between Black and Reynolds. The duo mirrored one another’s lap times as Reynolds sought to mount enough of a challenger to make a pass attempt. However, Black withstood the pressure throughout and inched away in the late stages of the moto.

Kitchen rode a near-perfect race en route to the opening moto win, followed by Kilroy in second and Black in third. However, after the race concluded it was deemed that Kitchen had jumped in an area showing a red cross flag, which signifies a downed rider in a precarious position and requires wheels to remain on the ground. As a result of the infraction, Kitchen was penalized two positions, which moved Kilroy to the top of the results, with Black now second. Kitchen was dropped to third ahead of Reynolds in fourth, while NSA/bLU cRU Yamaha’s Luca Marsalisi rounded out the top five.

250 Pro Sport Moto 1 Results