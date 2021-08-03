Results Archive
Watch: Live Coverage of 2021 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

August 3, 2021 9:50am | by:

Starting on Tuesday (August 3), the race motos at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will start at 8:30 a.m. ET and the RacerTV broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on RacerTV.com (or view above). View the coverage start times below.

View the race order to view the full event schedule day by day.

View the live timing and scoring.

View the official rider roster/alternate lists.

View the full live stream information.

Racer TV Coverage

Note: Times subject to change

Loretta Lynn's TV Schedule
Follow Racer X Online's TwitterInstagram, and Facebook accounts for updates and photos from the event, as well as Loretta Lynn MX's TwitterInstagram, and Facebook accounts. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full coverage from the championship.
