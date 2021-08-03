Results Archive
2022 Kicker AMA Arenacross Schedule Announced

August 3, 2021 1:50pm | by:
2022 Kicker AMA Arenacross Schedule Announced

TULSA, Oklahoma—Cycle City Promotions announced today that the Kicker Arenacross Series will hold a 12 round American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Championship Series beginning in January 2022. For the first time in the history of the series, the final round will not be held in Amarillo, Texas, but instead in Denver, Colorado.

The series kicks off in Loveland, Colorado on January 7th and 8th at the Budweiser Events Center. The second stop of the series will be in Amarillo, Texas on January 14th and 15th at the Amarillo National Center. The full 2022 schedule is as follows:

RoundDateVenueCity, State
Round 1January 7Budweiser Events CenterLoveland, Colorado
Round 2January 8Budweiser Events CenterLoveland, Colorado
Round 3January 14Amarillo National CenterAmarillo Texas
Round 4January 15Amarillo National CenterAmarillo Texas
Round 5January 21Lazy E ArenaOklahoma City, Oklahoma
Round 6January 22Lazy E ArenaOklahoma City, Oklahoma
Round 7January 28Greensboro ColiseumGreensboro, North Carolina
Round 8January 29Greensboro ColiseumGreensboro, North Carolina
Round 9February 4RS Livestock Event CenterReno, Nevada
Round 10February 5RS Livestock Event CenterReno, Nevada
Round 11February 11National Western ComplexDenver, Colorado
Round 12February 12National Western ComplexDenver, Colorado

“We're really excited to get back to racing indoors in front of crowds in 2022,” said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “The atmosphere and pro talent the series will bring is going to make for an exciting 12 rounds." 

More details regarding ticket sales and other race information will be released in the coming weeks.

You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:
www.arenacrossusa.com
www.facebook.com/arenacrossua
www.instagram.com/arenacrossusa

Main Image by Jack Jaxson 

