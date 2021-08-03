2022 Kicker AMA Arenacross Schedule Announced

TULSA, Oklahoma—Cycle City Promotions announced today that the Kicker Arenacross Series will hold a 12 round American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Championship Series beginning in January 2022. For the first time in the history of the series, the final round will not be held in Amarillo, Texas, but instead in Denver, Colorado.

The series kicks off in Loveland, Colorado on January 7th and 8th at the Budweiser Events Center. The second stop of the series will be in Amarillo, Texas on January 14th and 15th at the Amarillo National Center. The full 2022 schedule is as follows: